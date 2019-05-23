Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $1.63 Million in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) Stock

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 361 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $869.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $199.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBUU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

