Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $164,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,979,000 after purchasing an additional 785,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $95,285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,627,000 after purchasing an additional 594,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,928,000 after purchasing an additional 459,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total value of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APD opened at $206.26 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $210.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 62.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

