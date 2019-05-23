City Holding Co. Has $4.90 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 8,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $102.23 on Thursday. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Walmart’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.19.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $1,018,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $83,263,667.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,586,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,695,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,648,317 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

