Citi Trends (CTRN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.50 for the period. Citi Trends also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CTRN traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.15. 4,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,183. The firm has a market cap of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.90.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citi Trends will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Sidoti started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citi Trends from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, SVP Christina Short sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $38,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

