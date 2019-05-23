Ciner Resources (CINR) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciner Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ciner Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Ciner Resources stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Ciner Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Ducey acquired 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,226.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $309,299.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciner Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ciner Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 388,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

