CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 156 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,531 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 108,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,935,000 after purchasing an additional 27,825 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ABIOMED by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 232,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,683,000 after buying an additional 53,671 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ABIOMED by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 167,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,186,000 after buying an additional 104,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in ABIOMED by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,647,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,091,000 after buying an additional 260,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $265.48 on Thursday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.00 and a 1 year high of $459.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.53. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $207.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.67.

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

