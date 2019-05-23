CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 1,393 Shares of LKQ Co. (LKQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in LKQ by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,855,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,201,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,555,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $487,777,000 after acquiring an additional 646,070 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 2,163.3% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,297,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577,728 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,999,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $197,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,869.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Quinn sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $189,569.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,385.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of LKQ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $36.10.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

