Christopher J. Henderson Sells 6,094 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,564.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.10. 72,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,633. Salem Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Salem Media Group had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $60.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 288.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Salem Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

