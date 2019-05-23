China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Stake Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $907,000. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.59. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.8863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from China Mobile’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.41%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

CHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of China Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.22.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) Stake Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/china-mobile-ltd-chl-stake-lifted-by-freestone-capital-holdings-llc.html.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.