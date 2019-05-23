Chevron Co. (CVX) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,102,000 after buying an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $88,758,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $120.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,700 shares of company stock worth $1,702,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

