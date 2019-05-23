Chesapeake Energy Co. (CHK) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 372,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,245,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 314,090 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,164,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 709,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 670,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 80,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Ngp Energy Capital Management, sold 568,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $1,847,378.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,631,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,602,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.39.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 138.70%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

