Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,427 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 93,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 94,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Chemical Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Chemical Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

CHFC traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.14. 9,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. Chemical Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.40 million. Chemical Financial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Chemical Financial’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

Chemical Financial Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

