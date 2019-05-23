Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (FXY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

