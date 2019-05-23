Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 2,157 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BTI stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $55.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.16%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

