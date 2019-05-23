Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 408.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $195.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.03 and a 52-week high of $220.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

