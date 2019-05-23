Chartist Inc. CA Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Chartist Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 408.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $195.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/chartist-inc-ca-sells-110-shares-of-ishares-russell-2000-growth-etf-iwo.html.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.