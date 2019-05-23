Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 977.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter.
SMDV stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.
