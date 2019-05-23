Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 977.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

SMDV stock opened at $58.99 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/cetera-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-proshares-russell-2000-dividend-growers-etf-smdv.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.