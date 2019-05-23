Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 833 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock worth $756,426,000 after buying an additional 444,541 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P increased its position in American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $608,528,000 after buying an additional 2,328,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,824,000 after buying an additional 3,883,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Airlines Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,080,170 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $29.92 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/cetera-advisors-llc-sells-833-shares-of-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.