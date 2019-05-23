Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,967 Metlife Inc (MET)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Metlife by 4,191.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,828,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 12,529,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $274,580,000. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 4,021.5% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,329 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 2,954.4% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,311,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 833.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,235,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

