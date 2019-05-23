Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $408,000 Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $26.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.0621 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

