Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Celgene were worth $103,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELG. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

CELG stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $97.07.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.96.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

