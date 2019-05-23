Celer Network Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Binance and TOKOK. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $36.35 million and $45.08 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $646.68 or 0.08486236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037367 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,370,711,007 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Bilaxy, Binance and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

