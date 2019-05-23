Cavco Industries (CVCO) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $170.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.94. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

