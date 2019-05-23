Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst reported narrower-than-expected loss and sales beat estimates in the first quarter of 2019. Firdapse is the company’s first approved product. The drug is the first FDA-approved treatment for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS) in adults, which was approved in November 2018 and launched in January. The company generated entire first-quarter revenues from Firdapse. Catalyst is also developing Firdapse to treat additional rare neuromuscular diseases. However, all the other candidates in its portfolio are in early stages of development. Thus, the successful development and commercialization of drug candidates are highly crucial for the company. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPRX. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $392.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.43. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,308,000. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 6,268,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,034 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,099,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,970,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 719,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

