Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 208,427 Shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 684,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,427 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream GP were worth $9,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGP. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream GP by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

AMGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

AMGP opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.80. Antero Midstream GP LP has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Antero Midstream GP Company Profile

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

