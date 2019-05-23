Carr’s Group (CARR) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

CARR stock opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. Carr’s Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The company has a market cap of $137.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

