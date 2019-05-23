Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Given $26.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.32 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 212 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

NYSE CSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 34,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,929. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $369.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $69.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.19 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Carriage Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 192,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.