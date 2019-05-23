Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cara Therapeutics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $755.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $24.30.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 443.71% and a negative return on equity of 67.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mani Mohindru sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $306,703.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,161.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,533 shares of company stock worth $911,310. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

