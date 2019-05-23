CANEX Metals (CANX) Trading Up 37.5%

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX) shares were up 37.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 134,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 675% from the average daily volume of 17,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

