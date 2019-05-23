Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $17.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,781 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $17,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 120.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.55 price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Sunday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $119.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $119.78.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

