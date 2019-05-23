Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,393,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 997,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 889,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 565,881 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 665,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 237,523 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.66.

NYSE WDR opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.41. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

