Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.71.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $166.29 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/cambiar-investors-llc-lowers-position-in-advance-auto-parts-inc-aap.html.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.