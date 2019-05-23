Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $3.18 Million in First American Financial Corp (FAF) Stock

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,076,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,423,000 after purchasing an additional 327,142 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,135,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,309 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2,384.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 6,088,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843,667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,765,000 after purchasing an additional 195,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $81,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,549 shares of company stock worth $4,147,543. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $55.60 on Thursday. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

