Callon Petroleum (CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPE. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stephens set a $11.00 target price on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price objective on Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:CPE traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,623,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,482. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

