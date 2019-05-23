California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in SEI Investments (SEIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 232,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $93,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 13,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $736,887.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Heilig sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $824,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,603 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SEI Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.20.

SEI Investments stock opened at $52.36 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 29.64%. The company had revenue of $400.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

