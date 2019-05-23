California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth $39,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in Ciena by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Ciena by 393.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $22.99 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $778.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $320,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,174 shares of company stock worth $7,264,959 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/california-public-employees-retirement-system-has-11-29-million-holdings-in-ciena-co-cien.html.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.