CAE (CAE) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

Shares of CAE opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $27.42. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CAE by 786.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

