Brokerages Set Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Price Target at $9.10

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 143,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $126.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

