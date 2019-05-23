Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will announce sales of $3.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.12 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $15.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.85 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 52.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Shares of JWN traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $34.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,592. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Ken Worzel sold 17,125 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 17,762 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $782,771.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,653,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,931,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,864 in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $3,453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $888,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.