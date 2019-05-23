BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.07 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,950,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,011 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,286,000 after acquiring an additional 299,331 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,369,000 after acquiring an additional 270,202 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Vertical Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of PH stock opened at $163.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $140.82 and a one year high of $193.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

