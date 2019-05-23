Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Shares Down 0.8%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 3,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($40.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 1,413.16% and a negative net margin of 225.55%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
