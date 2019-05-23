Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 4,820 Shares of Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 382,095 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stokes & Hubbell Capital Management LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,864 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $79,132.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,537 shares of company stock worth $35,489,480. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $200.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

