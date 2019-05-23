Brady (BRC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.209-1.209 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Brady also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a buy rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $50.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 21,814 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $1,036,601.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $986,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,943 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

