Blue Apron (APRN) Shares Gap Down to $0.69

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.69. Blue Apron shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 43055 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.70 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Sunday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.66.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 70.16%. The company had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Blue Apron’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $17,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,011,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,434 in the last ninety days. 56.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APRN. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Blue Apron by 50.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Blue Apron by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

