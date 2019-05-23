Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Trading Down 9.8%

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.23. Approximately 3,076,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 1,341,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

BLMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. William Blair raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,230,542.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

