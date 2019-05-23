BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stake Lifted by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.8% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 72 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,658 shares of company stock valued at $18,864,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price objective (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of BLK opened at $439.14 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $557.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

