Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases Shares of 8,494 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Constellation Brands makes up 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 20.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

In related news, EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $5,161,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $583,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,646 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,098 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $204.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

