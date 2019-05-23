Black Knight (BKI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.87

Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.87 and last traded at $56.87, with a volume of 9807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 target price (up from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.31.

Get Black Knight alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,018,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $1,273,624.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,157,000 after acquiring an additional 637,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,169,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,201,000 after buying an additional 171,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,317,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,685,000 after buying an additional 310,971 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,691,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,198,000 after buying an additional 64,587 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/black-knight-bki-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-56-87.html.

Black Knight Company Profile (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.