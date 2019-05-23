BitNewChain (BTN) Price Down 4.3% This Week

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One BitNewChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM and Bit-Z. BitNewChain has a total market cap of $8.61 million and approximately $60.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.01074508 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006026 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000463 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org . BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

