BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMRN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.28. 3,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,413. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $79.13 and a 12-month high of $106.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $367,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,826,376.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $192,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,011 shares of company stock worth $8,945,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.